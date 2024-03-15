Giants’ young tight end could break out if Darren Waller retires

Danielle Parhizkaran/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

If Darren Waller retires in the near future, that could open up bigger opportunities for New York Giants young tight end Daniel Bellinger.

The 31-year-old Waller has contemplated retirement since the start of the offseason, but, as of now, has indicated that he is unsure about his future. He told The Athletic earlier this month that he is “undecided at the moment.”

Waller had a down season in his first year in the Big Apple, recording just one touchdown and missing a month of the season with a hamstring injury. The constant injury bug likely is playing a factor in his retirement consideration.

Daniel Bellinger could be the Giants’ TE1 next season if Darren Waller retires

The Giants are proceeding as if Waller will be their starting tight end next season, but without it being certain, Bellinger could instantly find himself back in that TE1 spot on the depth chart. He was the main guy in the position during their successful 2022 season, though he missed some time with an eye injury.

Despite playing in all 17 games this past season, Bellinger only got 28 targets yet converted 25 of them for catches. He recorded zero touchdowns after having two in his rookie season.

More targets for Bellinger could lead to a breakout season

If Waller decides to hang up the cleats, Bellinger could be primed for a breakout third season. He showed promise as a strong and athletic talent during his rookie season and can replicate that production with more targets.

New York is trending toward a full-scale rebuild on offense and Bellinger could develop into a strong weapon at tight end and become a steady force when the Giants return to contention down the road.

Be on the lookout for Bellinger to use his third pro season as a positive development year if a potential Waller retirement opens the door for him to break out.

