Giants’ Xavier McKinney sees bright future in the headlights

New York Giants safety Xavier McKinney (29) holds up at the ball at the end of the game of a regular season NFL football matchup Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022 at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville. The New York Giants defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars 23-17. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] Jki 102322 Giants Jags Cp 19 Syndication Florida Times Union

The New York Giants are finally back on track after winning a playoff game for the first time in a decade in 2022. The future seems bright for Big Blue, a sentiment that star safety Xavier McKinney agrees with. McKinney expressed his excitement and confidence in the team’s future following practice on Thursday.

Xavier McKinney confident in the Giants’ future

With OTAs underway, New York has been on the practice field this week preparing for the 2023 season. The upcoming season is all McKinney is focused on, having put the successes of last season in the rearview mirror.

“Being in this league, I know that the previous year does not matter,” McKinney said per AL.com. “You’ve seen the worst teams be the best teams. You’ve seen the best teams become the worst teams. We don’t worry about last year. We just focus on today, then each and every day we’ll come in here and get better.”

Following the Giants’ successful 2022 season, the team’s coaching staff was thrust into the spotlight. Head coach Brian Daboll was named the AP NFL Coach of the Year while offensive coordinator Mike Kafka and defensive coordinator Wink Martindale both received consideration for head coaching jobs.

Ultimately New York retained its staff, generating excitement for the players who have grown to admire their coordinators.

“I think as a defense, I’m happy, and I know everybody else is extremely happy, to have Wink back,” McKinney said. “So just another year in the system, just being a lot more comfortable knowing what he wants to call, when he wants to call it. I think, all in all, it’s been great, and, like I said, I can’t pinpoint one thing, but I know that we’re building something special based on what we have.”

The Giants’ defense should be an improved unit in 2023 following the team’s offseason acquisitions. Of the notable moves Big Blue made, first-round pick Deonte Banks stands out as one of the most exciting additions. As a captain of the defense, McKinney is confident that the team will be able to gel and get on the same page this season.

“I think we’re all on the same page. It’s been fun just being able to build with whoever’s out there. Whether it’s a rookie, whether it’s a vet, it really doesn’t matter for us. As a unit, as a DB room, we like to be all as one. We like to be on the same page. We know no matter who’s out there, we’re always trying to get better and trying to work.”

The Giants are building toward a future that has McKinney just as excited as the fans. OTAs will continue ahead of the mandatory minicamp in June, followed by the start of training camp in late July.