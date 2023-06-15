Giants WR Parris Campbell could be the offense’s X-factor in 2023

New York Giants wide receiver Parris Campbell (0) leaves the field after the organized team activities (OTA's) at the Giants training center on Wednesday, May 31, 2023, in East Rutherford.

The New York Giants signed WR Parris Campbell to a one-year, incentive-laden deal this offseason. Campbell is coming off a career year in 2022 after playing a full 17-game season for the first time in his four-year career. In 2023, he will look to replicate the success with the New York Giants, providing elite speed that will make him an x-factor in their offensive lineup.

Why Parris Campbell can be the X-factor in the Giants’ offense

In 2022, Campbell set new career highs in receptions (63), receiving yards (623), and receiving touchdowns (3). He is looking to bolster those numbers further in 2023 with his new team.

Campbell adds an element of speed to New York’s offense that was absent last season. In Week 18 of the 2022 season, Campbell recorded the single fastest speed in the league as a ball carrier, clocking in at 22.11 mph, per Next Gen Stats. The 6-foot, 208-pound receiver ran a 4.31s 40-yard dash at the Combine in 2019.

Adding speed to the offense was a priority for the Giants this offseason. Along with Campbell, Big Blue also added tight end Darren Waller and rookie wide receiver Jalin Hyatt, two more playmakers that possess elite speed. Campbell believes this receiving corps is one of the fastest he’s played in during his NFL career.

“I mean, we’ve got speed all across the board,” Campbell said per the New York Post. “It’s speed that can do a lot of different things. It’s not just guys running in a straight line fast, it’s ball in the hands fast. In their routes fast. We complement each other. I’m excited for what’s to come.”

At mandatory minicamp, Campbell has been playing a versatile role in the Giants’ team drills. With superstar running back Saquon Barkley absent amid a contract dispute, Campbell has contributed as a rusher in New York’s offense during practice.

According to the Daily News, Campbell did some individual work with the running backs during Wednesday’s final day of mandatory minicamp. This provided members of the media with a glimpse of the unique ways that the Giants will deploy Campbell’s versatile skillset this season.

“I did it some in Indy,” Campbell said of his reps at running back during minicamp. “But it’s really my high school and my college background. It’s not new to me. It’s something I like to do because they’re using me in different ways. I feel like that’s something that I’m good at, too. Getting some reps back there is good.”

Campbell’s speed and versatility will allow the Giants to get creative on offense in 2023. The 25-year-old wideout can play inside and outside and even align in the backfield, creating a well of opportunities for explosive plays.