Giants work out journeyman quarterback as possible depth piece

Credit: Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK

In a somewhat surprising move, the New York Giants worked out veteran journeyman quarterback C.J. Beathard on Monday. Despite having a healthy Drew Lock and third-string quarterback Tommy DeVito on the roster, the Giants are seemingly exploring additional options by assessing the 30-year-old Beathard to see if he still has something to offer.

Beathard’s NFL Journey

Beathard was a third-round draft pick out of Iowa and began his NFL career with the San Francisco 49ers. During his rookie season, he recorded a career-high 123 completions for 1,430 yards, four touchdowns, and six interceptions. Over his three seasons with the 49ers, Beathard threw a total of 18 touchdowns.

After leaving San Francisco, Beathard joined the Jacksonville Jaguars for three seasons. Last year, he logged 40 completions, achieving a 75.5% completion rate for 349 yards and one touchdown. Although he’s not viewed as starting-caliber, Beathard’s experience as a backup makes him a viable reserve option, which is likely why the Giants are taking a closer look.

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Giants’ QB Situation: Why Beathard?

The Giants already have Drew Lock in place as the backup to Daniel Jones, with Tommy DeVito providing additional depth. So why bring in Beathard? This move could simply be part of the team’s due diligence, ensuring they have contingency plans should the need arise later in the season.

The Bigger Issue: Daniel Jones’ Contract

A key factor in the Giants’ quarterback situation is Daniel Jones’ contract, which includes an injury clause that could have significant financial ramifications. If Jones were to suffer a season-ending injury and fail his March physical, his 2025 salary cap hit would be fully guaranteed. That means the Giants would be on the hook for a $41.6 million cap hit next season.

If the team’s losing streak continues, the Giants may consider benching Jones to avoid the financial risk of having his contract guaranteed through injury. This strategy mirrors the approach taken by the Denver Broncos last year with Russell Wilson, when they sought to avoid further financial complications by protecting him from injury.

What’s Next for the Giants?

As the season progresses, it will be interesting to see if the Giants make any roster moves based on these evaluations. While C.J. Beathard may be a low-ceiling addition, he could offer valuable veteran depth if the Giants decide to shake up their quarterback lineup. Meanwhile, the looming financial considerations with Daniel Jones will undoubtedly play a significant role in the team’s decision-making process moving forward.