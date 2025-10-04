Giants work out 5 new receivers as possible reinforcements

When the New York Giants lost Malik Nabers to a torn ACL, the reality set in quickly — there’s no replacing him. The phenom had become the heartbeat of the offense, and his absence leaves a gaping hole in both production and presence. But as the Giants try to steady themselves, they’re beginning the process of adding depth behind their depleted receiving corps.

This week, the Giants hosted a group of wide receivers for workouts — not stars or proven playmakers, but fringe roster players who might help patch the bottom of the depth chart or bolster special teams. The names won’t turn heads, but the goal is clear: to find bodies that can fill roles and ease the pressure off an already thin group.

Giants host group of receivers for tryouts

Among those brought in was Samori Toure, a former seventh-round pick by the Green Bay Packers in 2022. At 6-foot-1 and 191 pounds, Toure brings some size and athleticism, though his résumé is light on production. He’s spent most of his young career buried on depth charts, catching just 24 passes — all in preseason play. His lack of special teams experience makes him a long shot, but the Giants are leaving no stone unturned.

Rakim Jarrett was also part of the workout group. The former undrafted free agent out of Maryland signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2023 and played a modest role on special teams, logging 49 snaps last season. His offensive contributions were minimal, but versatility matters for back-end roster spots, and Jarrett’s ability to line up inside or outside could make him an intriguing practice squad option.

Another name in the mix was Michael Woods, a sixth-round selection out of Oklahoma by the Cleveland Browns in 2022. Woods, 25, has primarily contributed on special teams and has yet to record a single NFL reception. Still, his work ethic and physicality could make him a fit for a team that values blocking and effort over flash in its reserve receivers.

Lastly, Brandon Johnson — an undrafted product out of UCF — got a look from the Giants. Johnson spent time with the Denver Broncos but, like the others, has yet to make a meaningful impact at the professional level. His best path forward, too, likely runs through special teams.

Depth over star power

The Giants’ interest in this group tells a story: they’re not searching for a savior. They’re simply trying to stabilize the position after Nabers’ injury stripped the offense of its top weapon. Darius Slayton and Wan’Dale Robinson are now tasked with carrying the load, while players like Jalin Hyatt and Beaux Collins will need to prove they can handle expanded roles.

The receivers brought in for workouts are depth pieces — players who can fill in on special teams, offer scout-team value, or step in during emergencies. None have proven NFL production, but the Giants’ current options are stretched thin enough that even marginal help is welcome.

Could a familiar face return?

Of course, the bigger conversation is whether the Giants will explore a reunion with a more notable name — like Odell Beckham Jr. The veteran remains unsigned and has expressed interest in returning to New York in the past. Financially, a deal would be tricky, and Beckham is far removed from his All-Pro days, but with Nabers gone, the idea at least sparks curiosity.

Credit: Danielle Parhizkaran / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Still, based on their current actions, the Giants appear content to scrape the market for low-cost depth instead of swinging big. They’re betting that continuity and incremental reinforcements — rather than a headline signing — will keep them afloat.

For a team still building under Brian Daboll, that’s the pragmatic move. But it doesn’t make the loss of Nabers any easier. His absence is like pulling the battery out of a machine — everything still moves, but it doesn’t run the same.