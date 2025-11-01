Giants won’t trade star pass-rusher at the deadline — unless they get a 1st-round pick

The New York Giants’ defensive line is the strength of the team. The unit is headlined by several star pass-rushers, one of whom has generated some trade interest ahead of the November 4th deadline.

Giants not interested in trading Kayvon Thibodeaux

Dianna Russini of The Athletic reported that the Giants have rejected trade inquiries on Thibodeaux, but still set a surprising price tag.

“The Giants do not plan to move pass rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux. They previously told inquiring teams that the price would be a first-round pick,” Russini reported.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Could they trade Thibodeaux for a first-round pick?

Despite the Giants’ refusal of interest in trading Thibodeaux, they did set a price tag (albeit a lofty one). A first-round pick could be enough to persuade the Giants to make a deal.

However, it’s unlikely that any team would be willing to part ways with a first-round pick for Thibodeaux — a talented, yet, inconsistent player who only has one year left on his rookie contract.

The Giants picked up the fifth-year option on Thibodeaux’s rookie deal, putting him under contract in 2026 with a cap hit of $14.75 million.

So far this season, Thibodeaux has recorded nine quarterback hits, 2.5 sacks, and five tackles for loss. His play against the run has looked noticeably improved.

But, even still, there is more for Thibodeaux to unlock in his game, and the Giants want him to unlock that next level in New York/New Jersey, not elsewhere.