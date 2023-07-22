Giants: Will Oshane Ximines make the final roster in 2023?

Sep 18, 2022; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants linebacker Oshane Ximines (53) celebrates a sack against the Carolina Panthers during the second quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants have two exciting pass-rushers on the edge with Kayvon Thibodeaux and Azeez Ojulari. But behind this deadly duo, New York has a lack of depth on the edge. As he enters the fifth season of his career, Oshane Ximines will be competing for a roster spot, looking to make an impact as a rotational pass-rusher.

Will Oshane Ximines make the Giants’ final roster in 2023?

Since being drafted by the Giants in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft, Ximines has had a rather inconsistent NFL career. He’s played in 45 games across four seasons but has been hampered by injuries on and off throughout the past few years.

In 2022, Ximines saw a higher workload with Thibodeaux and Ojulari dealing with injuries throughout the season. He played a career-high 506 snaps but struggled to produce much. Ximines totaled only 24 combined tackles and two sacks in 15 games last year (four starts).

Entering 2023, Ximines will be competing with the likes of Jihad Ward, Tomon Fox, and Elerson Smith for a final. With plenty of game experience under his belt, Ximines has the edge to earn a roster spot; but he will need to elevate his game and produce more as a pass-rusher this season.

The Giants need more depth on the edge

Shockingly, the Giants did not select a single edge rusher in the 2023 NFL Draft. Following the draft, New York re-signed Ximines to bolster the position and add depth behind Thibodeaux and Ojulari. Without any rookies to compete with, it’s Ximines’ job to lose.