Giants will not tag star safety Xavier McKinney, will let him hit the open market

Kevin R. Wexler - The Record / USA TODAY NETWORK

The New York Giants are opting not to place a tag on star safety Xavier McKinney. After choosing not to tag RB Saquon Barkley, the expectation was for the Giants to place at least the transition tag on McKinney. But instead, they are not placing the transition tag or the franchise tag on McKinney, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo, and will let the 24-year-old hit the open market as a free agent.

Giants will not tag Xavier McKinney

McKinney is now set to hit the open market as an unrestricted free agent. According to ESPN’s Jordan Raanan, estimates from league sources at the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine had McKinney projected to receive a contract in the $14 million or more per season range.

McKinney played 100% of the Giants’ defensive snaps last season — just one of two players in the NFL to achieve such a feat for their team. He totaled a career-high 116 combined tackles along with 11 pass defenses and three interceptions.

At 24 years old, McKinney was expected to be a priority re-signing this offseason. While it is still possible for the two sides to get a deal done, the young star safety will now have the opportunity to test the market and see where his value lies. After choosing not to re-sign both Barkley and McKinney before today’s deadline, the Giants’ offseason plans are unclear going forward as they prepare for a crucial 2024 campaign.