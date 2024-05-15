Giants will feature on the first-ever Hard Knocks ‘Offseason’

Danielle Parhizkaran/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

HBO has the iconic Hard Knocks series, which has covered the seasons of various teams across the NFL, but the Giants will be the first team to have an offseason edition of this series. Earlier today it was announced that Hard Knocks “Offseason” with the New York Giants would premier on July 2nd, which will go in-depth on their offseason process and provide unprecedented access to the behind-the-scenes on different decisions made throughout various transaction windows.

With big-time trades like Brian Burns and the selection of Malik Nabers, there’s some exciting stuff the Giants got to accomplish over the offseason, and we’ll get a greater level of transparency on some of those key acquisitions.

Hard Knocks “Offseason” with the New York Giants is Officially Announced

Feb 28, 2023; Indianapolis, IN, USA; New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen speaks to the press at the NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

The behind-the-scenes of an offseason is often not made public to fans, getting scoops and rumors through reporters and the media. This will provide unprecedented access to their offseason process, with this being Hard Knocks’ first-ever offseason coverage.

Typically we see coverage of things like summer camp, but this time we’re going to get a better look at the front office’s dealings during a period where they’ve made a variety of defining transactions.

From the blockbuster trade of Brian Burns to letting Saquon Barkley walk to Philadelphia, we’ll get a never-before-seen look at how these moves shook out and the process behind them.

With the New York Giants being the first team to partner with HBO on the Hard Knocks “Offseason” series, there’s a lot of groundbreaking material that will be covered in these episodes.

The series will debut on July 2nd of this year, and it will differ from previous iterations of Hard Knocks as it tries to capture the story of an eventful offseason for a Giants team coming off of a disappointing and mundane season.