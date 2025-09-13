Giants will face unique opportunity to spark a Malik Nabers legacy game in Week 2

The New York Giants’ offense was inept in week one.

Offensive coordinator Mike Kafka received bounds of criticism for the way his unit performed against the Washington Commanders.

But entering Week 2 against the Cowboys, it’s time for Kaka to put up or shut up against an injured and thin Dallas defense.

The Giants need to feed Malik Nabers

The Cowboys will be without their best coverage man in Week 2. All-Pro cornerback Daron Bland has been ruled out with a foot injury.

Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images

This should open up an opportunity for Kafka to get the ball into the hands of his best playmaker: Malik Nabers.

Nabers did not have his best performance last week, receiving 12 targets, but hauling in only five receptions for 71 yards.

However, with Bland sidelined, and with Dallas deploying a heavy dosage of Cover 3 zone, Nabers will be set up for success — so long as Kafka can call the right place and Russell Wilson can deliver the right throws.

Dallas will give Nabers one-on-one opportunities

In Week 1, the Cowboys ran 0% man coverage against the Eagles, per @FantasyPtsData on X. They primarily ran Cover 3 Zone (42% of the time).

When facing a Cover 3 zone defense, wide receivers are granted one-on-one opportunities on the outside.

Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Nabers has elite speed and deep receiving abilities. He will have plenty of opportunities in which he will have a matchup advantage against this defensive coverage in Week 2.

When facing a Cover 3 Zone, Nabers will be matched up one-on-one with a cornerback with no safety help over top. One quick move and he could be off to the races, if Wilson can deliver an accurate and on-time throw.

Nabers will be the man to watch in week two as the Giants try to bounce back and get their season back on track.