Giants’ Slot Receiver Lands Great Review From Ceedee Lamb: ‘His routes is crazy’

The New York Giants may not have one of the best wide receiver corps in the NFL, but they certainly have a rising pass catcher who is starting to gain attention from some of the league’s best receivers.

This week, Cowboys star CeeDee Lamb mentioned Giants’ slot option Wan’Dale Robinson as a sleeper among players at his position. Robinson was a second-round pick out of Kentucky in 2022, and the 23-year-old has displayed signs of brilliance over his short two-year career.

Wan’Dale Robinson is a stud and the league is taking notice ?



This past season, he hauled in 60 receptions over 76 targets, good for a 78.9% reception rate, including 525 yards and a touchdown. Considering the Giants’ offense has been lackluster, to say the least, Robinson has been one bright spot among many dark days.

A Remarkable Comeback

Impressively, Robinson suffered an ACL tear in 2022 and bounced back in one year to not only reclaim his starting role but also make a positive impact on a bad season. The Giants brought in Parris Campbell in free agency to help support the slot position, but Robinson quickly took back his role and never let it go.

Wan’Dale had a few stand-out performances in 2023, notably in Week 18 against the Philadelphia Eagles, when he caught five passes for 85 yards. In addition, he dropped only three passes for a 4.8% drop rate, well within league averages.

The Giants’ Need for More Playmakers

If the Giants can continue adding playmakers this off-season, Robinson stands to gain even more target share, especially if the offensive line improves in pass protection. His career is trending in a great direction, but he will only go as far as his supporting cast takes him, and last season certainly limited his opportunities with injuries to the quarterback position and one of the worst offensive lines in the game.