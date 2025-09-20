Giants waive recently claimed return man, elevate edge rusher amid roster shuffle

The New York Giants head into Sunday night’s primetime clash with the Kansas City Chiefs staring down desperation. At 0–2, every move feels amplified, and Saturday’s roster adjustments highlighted just how razor-thin the margins are for Brian Daboll’s team.

Tomon Fox gets another shot

One of the more notable decisions was the promotion of edge rusher Tomon Fox to the active roster. Fox, an undrafted free agent out of North Carolina in 2022, played 207 snaps for the Giants last season. While his impact was limited — just three pressures and five sacks — the Giants see value in his motor and depth at a position suddenly short-handed.

With Chauncey Golston sidelined, Fox provides an extra body in the rotation. His production hasn’t matched his effort yet, but sometimes opportunities present themselves through attrition. If the Giants are forced into extended defensive snaps against Patrick Mahomes, having another edge rusher to lean on could prove essential.

Xavier Gipson era ends quickly

The corresponding move was the waiving of return specialist Xavier Gipson, recently claimed from the Jets. His stint with the Giants was brief, and his release signals a shift in priorities. Special teams help is valuable, but with the defense stretched thin and roster flexibility shrinking, Gipson became the odd man out.

It’s a reminder that NFL roster spots are as fragile as glass. A player can be in the plans one week and gone the next, especially when injuries elsewhere dictate urgency.

Defensive reinforcements from the practice squad

The Giants also elevated linebacker Neville Hewitt and defensive lineman Elijah Garcia from the practice squad. Hewitt’s call-up was hardly surprising, as the linebacker unit is banged up with Micah McFadden sidelined for weeks and Darius Muasau still in concussion protocol. Hewitt, a veteran with starting experience, brings insurance at a critical position.

Garcia, meanwhile, earned his promotion by flashing in limited action last week. Against the Cowboys, he notched a key sack, one of the few defensive bright spots in a difficult game. His ability to generate interior pressure is something the Giants desperately need, particularly when trying to disrupt Mahomes’ rhythm. It’s a classic “hot hand” elevation — reward the player who produced when given the chance.

A team under pressure

Every transaction, no matter how small, feels magnified when a team is fighting to avoid an 0–3 hole. For the Giants, this isn’t just about filling spots — it’s about trying to find the right mix to spark momentum.

Tomon Fox isn’t expected to transform the pass rush, nor is Elijah Garcia suddenly anchoring the defensive line. But these moves represent the Giants’ attempt to patch leaks and buy time until their roster regains health.

The sense of urgency is clear: another loss not only tightens the standings but also raises the temperature in the front office. Each defeat edges the organization closer to major changes, and the Giants know they can’t afford many more missteps.