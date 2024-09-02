Giants’ veteran receiver hints at huge offensive line improvement

Credit: Chris Pedota, NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

The priority this offseason for the Giants was reinforcing the offensive line, leading them to sign Jon Runyan to a three-year, $30 million deal and Jermaine Eluemunor, who signed a two-year, $14 million contract.

Addressing the Giants’ 2023 Offensive Line Struggles

In 2023, the Giants’ offensive line proved to be their biggest weakness, giving up an astounding 45 sacks and 266 pressures. The interior line also failed to provide stability, with frequent injuries to guards and centers leading to a constant shuffle of players, further disrupting cohesion.

Run blocking was equally dismal, as the Giants ranked 30th, indicating a failure to create effective running lanes for Saquon Barkley, who was often met by defenders in the backfield. The lack of continuity and quality on the offensive line directly impacted the Giants’ offensive output, contributing to their struggles to sustain drives, convert on third downs, and maintain offensive balance throughout the season.

It certainly wasn’t the campaign head coach Brian Daboll had hoped for, prompting general manager Joe Schoen to invest heavily in more support despite not drafting an offensive lineman.

The Impact of Carmen Bricillo

The team’s most important addition might end up being Carmen Bricillo, the new offensive line coach who previously helped build a competent unit with the Las Vegas Raiders. Despite working with several weaker pieces, Bricillo led the Raiders to rank 13th in pass protection last year, which is impressive considering the Raiders’ relatively modest investment in their offensive line compared to the Giants over the past few seasons.

Credit: Lucas Boland-USA TODAY Sports

Optimism from Darius Slayton

Veteran wide receiver Darius Slayton noted that this has been the best camp he’s seen from the offensive line since joining Big Blue out of Auburn in the 5th round back in 2019. Slayton, one of the team’s most consistent playmakers over the past five years, may finally have the chance to showcase his value as a WR2 alongside newly drafted star Malik Nabers.

“I think this is probably one of our better, maybe best camp, since I’ve been here, both on pass protection and in the run game,” Slayton said.

The Role of Jermaine Eluemunor

Jermaine Eluemunor, 29, allowed just 28 pressures and six sacks last season, but 11 of those pressures and five sacks came in Weeks 3–4. Remarkably, he went 13 straight weeks without giving up a sack.

Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

During this preseason, he played 33 snaps without allowing a pressure, earning an 82.2 pass-blocking grade, according to PFF. The Giants have high hopes for him as their long-term starting right tackle, but his versatility also allows him to play multiple positions, which could be crucial if Evan Neal returns to form.

No More Excuses for Daniel Jones

With the improvements in pass protection, quarterback Daniel Jones has no more excuses regarding his play and performance. This is his best opportunity to produce at a high level and prove he’s worthy of the four-year, $160 million deal he signed last offseason. Expect a far more explosive offense, with Jones having more time in the pocket to operate and the receivers benefiting significantly from the improved line play.