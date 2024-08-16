Giants’ versatile safety named biggest breakout candidate

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants have many young and exciting players who could be in for breakout campaigns this season, but one player stands out as an X-factor in their defense and is in line to have an outstanding season. CBS Sports’ Jared Dubin named a breakout candidate for each team heading into the season, with safety Jason Pinnock being his Giants pick.

Jason Pinnock could have a big season for the Giants

East Rutherford, NJ October 22, 2023 — Jason Pinnock of the Giants chases Sam Howell of the Commanders in the second half. The NY Giants host the Washington Commanders at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ on October 22, 2023. Credit: Chris Pedota, NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

“Pinnock is now the old veteran in a secondary that has seen fellow safeties like Julian Love and Xavier McKinney exit over the past couple of offseasons. With the benefit of their experience, along with his athleticism and instincts, he should be able to take a step forward in his second year as a starter,” Dubin wrote.

Pinnock, 25, is entering his fourth NFL season and third with the Giants. Last season was easily his most impactful as a pro, as he started in 16 games and recorded his first two career interceptions, including a 102-yard pick-six which is tied for the longest return in franchise history. He also recorded six pass deflections, two forced fumbles, two sacks, four quarterback hits, and 85 combined tackles in 2023.

Jason Pinnock will need to become a leader to the younger safeties

Jul 26, 2024; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants safety Dane Belton (24) and New York Giants defensive back Alex Johnson (25) take the field during training camp at Quest Diagnostics Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Boland-USA TODAY Sports

With McKinney no longer on the Giants, Pinnock is now projected as the leader of a young safety group that will include players like Dane Belton and rookie Tyler Nubin. Considering the overall lack of experience amongst the group, there might be some growing pains throughout the course of the season that Pinnock will be relied upon to help correct, as he is now the most experienced out of the group.

Pinnock sees being a leader as something he is “grateful” for and is hoping he can lead the younger players to success on the football field.

“For one, I take it very personal,” Pinnock said via Giants.com “And I said almost every time I can speak in front of people, I’m grateful. I’m grateful for the position that I was granted, earned, and just the respect I got from the building to be able to have the faith and trust in me to lead these young guys. That’s the biggest thing. But I’m just grateful for it.”

The 2024 Giants will see a lot of younger players step up into major leadership roles all over the field. If Pinnock can continue to improve off of his campaign from last season, then New York could have themselves their new safety of the future from both a talent and leadership standpoint.