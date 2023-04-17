Giants use top-30 visit on star Penn State cornerback

Oct 23, 2021; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (9) gestures to the crowd against the Illinois Fighting Illini during the second half at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants have their eyes set on one of the NFL Draft class’s top cornerback prospects. According to Art Stapleton, the Giants are hosting Penn State CB prospect Joey Porter Jr. for a top-30 visit today. Porter, one of the top cornerbacks in this year’s class, could be a first-round target for the Giants.

Joey Porter Jr. is a 6-foot-2, 192-pound cornerback prospect out of Penn State that plays with physicality on the outside. Pro Football Focus’s Sam Monson lists Porter as the second-best CB prospect in the class, saying Porter is “clearly the best press-man cornerback in this draft.”

Porter allowed just 15 catches in 10 games in 2022, per PFF. The Penn State product totaled 57 tackles and 15 passes defended over his final two seasons combined. Kyle Crabbs of The Draft Network describes Porter as a “day-one starter for an NFL defense” who possesses “surreal length and physicality on the outside.”

The Giants are in need of talent in their secondary as the cornerback position is particularly thin opposite of Adoree’ Jackson. When Jackson went down with an injury during the 2022 regular season, the lack of depth on the Giants’ roster at the position was displayed. Drafting a top-end cornerback talent in the first round could solve this problem for Big Blue.

Joey Porter Jr. is the son of former NFL First-Team All-Pro Joey Porter, an elite linebacker talent who totaled 98 sacks during his 13-year NFL career.

Football runs through Joey Porter Jr.’s DNA. The Giants may pounce at the opportunity to draft the Penn State prospect if he happens to be available with the 25th overall pick in the draft. However, Porter’s talent is obvious and his draft stock could find him landing inside the top 20 picks in the first round.

Drafting Porter, however, would give the Giants an instant-impact starter in their secondary that they can build around for the foreseeable future.