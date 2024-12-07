Giants’ undrafted rookie has a chance to explode onto the scene

Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

The New York Giants aren’t just missing a few key starters—they’re a team gutted by injuries and plagued by inconsistency. Once again, Big Blue finds itself in the depths of despair, scraping to assemble even a semblance of competency. Any chance of salvaging this season is long gone, leaving the focus squarely on young players who are fighting to carve out a role in the team’s future.

Elijah Chatman: A Glimmer of Hope in a Bleak Season

One of the few intriguing players in this trying season is undrafted rookie interior defender Elijah Chatman. A product of SMU, Chatman made an impression in the preseason with his relentless motor, chasing down plays with the kind of tenacity rarely seen in a 6-foot, 278-pound defensive lineman. His work ethic and determination have endeared him to the coaching staff and earned him a shot at meaningful playing time.

Credit: Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

So far this season, Chatman has played 213 snaps, generating 12 pressures and recording six tackles. While he’s shown promise as a pass rusher, his run defense remains a glaring weakness. His size and lack of experience make him vulnerable against the run, something the New Orleans Saints will likely try to exploit when they face the Giants. Still, Chatman’s ability to generate pressure provides a sliver of hope for a defense otherwise struggling to make an impact.

A Chance to Prove Himself

Chatman’s role has expanded in recent weeks, including 47 snaps against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 13. Although he failed to register a pressure and earned one of the lowest run defense grades on the team, the opportunity to play significant minutes is invaluable for his development.

“I feel like I’m ready,” Chatman said earlier this week. “I feel like Coach Dre [defensive line coach Andre Patterson] has done his best to prepare me and the other players to do our best in the game.”

That readiness will be put to the test as Chatman continues to adjust to the speed and physicality of the NFL. His relentless motor and flashes of pass-rushing prowess give the Giants reason to believe he could develop into a reliable rotational player.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

A Symptom of a Larger Problem

As encouraging as Chatman’s emergence might be, it underscores a much larger issue: the Giants’ lack of depth and failing roster construction. That an undrafted rookie is playing significant snaps in a starting role highlights just how thin the team’s talent pool has become.

General manager Joe Schoen faces an uphill battle to rebuild this roster, assuming team owner John Mara decides to retain him and head coach Brian Daboll for the 2025 season. The state of the locker room has been another major concern, with reports of discord and frustration surfacing as the losses pile up. Mara will have to decide whether to stick with the current regime or clean house entirely, a decision that could shape the Giants’ trajectory for years to come.