Giants’ dark-horse rookie UDFA could steal a starting defensive line job

The New York Giants are searching for a defensive tackle to emerge this summer and take on the starting job alongside Dexter Lawrence. Rising up so far this preseason has been undrafted rookie Elijah Chatman. The SMU product has looked impressive this summer as he hustles hard in an effort to steal a roster spot this season.

Rookie DT Elijah Chatman has strung together two solid preseason performances

Two games, two impressive performances for Chatman this preseason. In the Giants’ first exhibition matchup of the summer with the Detroit Lions, Chatman led the game with five total pressures and even tacked on four hurries, three tackles, one tackle for loss, and one sack.

He backed that up with another solid performance on Saturday against the Houston Texans, making two total tackles, receiving 36 total snaps, and making a highlight hustle play that will surely become teach-tape for future coaches:

Chatman’s hustle has been notable all summer long. He started turning heads early in camp as the 6-foot, 278-pound defender demonstrated his strength and quickness off the line of scrimmage. The hustle he demonstrated on his tackle of Texans RB J.J. Taylor was the kind of moment that earns an undrafted rookie a roster spot. However, Chatman could be gunning for much more than just a spot on the final 53-man roster.

Chatman could sneak his way onto the Giants’ final roster

Chatman could not only be in line to take a roster spot, but he could also be in position to steal a spot in the starting lineup this season. The second starting interior defender job next to Lawrence is up for grabs as Chatman competes alongside the likes of Rakeem Nunez-Roches and Jordon Riley.

Nunez-Roches is a reliable veteran player, however, his upside is limited. Riley, meanwhile, has flashed his potential as a run defender, but clearly does not possess the same level of athleticism and pass-rushing upside as Chatman.

If he continues to play well this preseason and flash his potential as an interior pass-rusher, Chatman could win the favor of the Giants’ coaching staff, earn a roster spot, and see himself play a significant number of snaps during the regular season.