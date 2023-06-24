Giants’ ‘triplets’ rank middle of the pack according to CBS

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) and running back Saquon Barkley (26) celebrate Jones' second touchdown in the first half at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in East Rutherford. Nfl Ny Giants Vs Chicago Bears

The New York Giants have built a dynamic trio of playmakers into their offensive lineup. Last season, the offense was led by Daniel Jones, Saquon Barkley, and a rag-tag group of receivers. In 2023, Jones and Barkley will be joined by dynamic tight end Darren Waller, giving Big Blue an impressive group of triplets.

CBS Sports recently ranked New York’s trio in the middle of the pack. Jones, Barkley, and Waller were the 18th-ranked triplets in the NFL on Dubin’s list.

After a career year in 2022, Jones is ready to lead New York’s group of playmakers back to the playoffs this season. That will only be possible if the group stays healthy, though.

The ability to stay healthy is the CBS Sports Crew’s chief concern for New York’s offense. If the Giants’ playmakers can stay healthy this season, they could soar their way up the Triplets rankings.

Daniel Jones finally showcased franchise-level poise in 2022 under Brian Daboll. And the Giants finally got him some help this offseason, adding Darren Waller, Parris Campbell and Jalin Hyatt — among others — at pass catcher. But all of their key acquisitions have to prove they can stay healthy, and Jones still has yet to prove he can air it out consistently when it matters most. CBS Sports’ analysis on the Giants’ triplets

Waller and Parris Campbell have dealt with injuries throughout their careers; as has Saquon Barkley. The potential is there for New York to have a high-octane offense this season. However, they will ultimately fail to reach that potential if they cannot all stay on the field.

In 2022, Jones put it all together, tossing a career-high 3,205 yards to go along with 15 touchdowns and a 1.1% interception rate (best in the NFL). He also set new career highs on the ground with 708 rushing yards and seven touchdowns.

Barkley returned to form last season, rushing for a career-high 1,312 yards and 10 touchdowns. Throughout his carer, Barkley has been one of the top running backs in the NFL when he’s healthy, but it’s been a struggle for him to get paid as such. There is a chance Barkley holds out this season amidst a contract dispute with the Giants. However, if the matter is properly resolved, Barkley can be expected to maintain his status as one of the league’s elite rushers.

Waller joins the mix this season, giving Jones the best receiving threat with which he’s ever played. The former Pro Bowl tight end has surpassed 1,000 receiving yards twice in his career. But he is coming off a disappointing, injury-riddled 2022 season in which he played in only nine games. Staying healthy will be the key to success for Waller and the Giants’ offense in 2023.