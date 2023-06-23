Giants: Travis Kelce offers Saquon Barkley sage contract advice

Jan 15, 2023; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley (26) looks on during warmups before a wild card game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Decisions are pending for the New York Giants as they negotiate the fate of their star running back, Saquon Barkley. They face a choice between a long-term extension or imposing the 2023 season franchise tag.

Negotiations Restart Between Giants and Barkley

Recent rumors suggest that negotiations have resumed between the two parties. However, it appears unlikely that the Giants will deviate from their initial offers, considering the running back market’s continuing decline.

At the very least, Barkley has the option to play on the $10.1 million franchise tag, giving the Giants a significant advantage.

Travis Kelce’s Advice to Barkley

Kansas City Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce weighed in on Barkley’s predicament. He advised Barkley to consider the ramifications of sitting out the season versus playing on the tag.

“The team, unfortunately, has the leverage. The last guy I remember sitting out was Le’Veon Bell, and he has said he regrets that decision. He got the guaranteed money in the contract he wanted. However, he got it after sitting out a year and missing form,” Kelce explained on the New Heights Podcast.

Considering the short career span of running backs in the NFL, forgoing $10.1 million guaranteed would be unwise. Although Barkley is bound to return and play the upcoming season, he may feel disgruntled by the decision.

Barkley’s Promising Comeback in 2022

Barkley showed an impressive comeback in 2022, marking the second-best season of his career. He racked up 1,650 yards from scrimmage, including ten total touchdowns. Fully recovered from his 2020 ACL tear, Barkley is set to make a significant impact. However, the Giants are transitioning to a more pass-oriented offensive approach, likely reducing Barkley’s touches.

New Giants Strategy Could Influence Barkley’s Future

With the Giants’ strategic shift, Barkley should be able to maintain his health more efficiently since he won’t be required to touch the ball 20+ times per game. However, this move could devalue the position, explaining why general manager Joe Schoen is hesitant to overspend.

Regardless, Barkley is set to be part of the Giants’ 2023 roster and contribute to the revamped offense featuring several new receiving talents. However, if he contemplates holding out, he should seriously consider Kelce’s advice.