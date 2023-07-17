Giants’ Training Camp: 3 Players Fight for Their Jobs

As the New York Giants prepare to start training camp next week, several players are vying for significant playing time. Given the multitude of ambitious contenders on the roster, they will need to rise to the occasion to secure their positions.

Three players who are on the precipice for the Giants include:

Offensive Lineman Shane Lemieux: Facing a Make-or-Break Scenario

Shane Lemieux, a 2020 fifth-round pick, is now at a pivotal point in his career. After a challenging rookie season where he ended last among 203 linemen in pass-blocking grade (according to PFF), Lemieux’s trajectory has been marred by injuries.

Following his win of the starting Left Guard position in the 2021 training camp, Lemieux sustained an injury in Week 1 and remained out of play for the rest of the season. The subsequent season saw a repeat of this pattern; he won the starting role, only to suffer an injury during the preseason, landing him on the Injured Reserve until Week 10.

No longer a first-stringer, Lemieux must compete with the likes of Ben Bredeson and Joshua Ezeudu to reclaim his old role. As his spot on the 53-man roster is far from guaranteed, Lemieux must convince the Giants during the training camp that his injuries won’t hinder his performance. Entering the final season of his rookie contract, the former Oregon player faces a desperate situation.

Cornerback Darnay Holmes: A Struggle to Retain His Role With the Giants

Darnay Holmes, a fourth-year cornerback from UCLA, played a significant role in the Giants’ defense last season. Owing to injuries to multiple secondary players such as Xavier McKinney and Adoree Jackson, Holmes stepped into a more pronounced role than he’d previously experienced in his NFL career, participating in 15 games and starting in 2.

Nevertheless, with the introduction of first-round pick Deonte Banks, Holmes finds his role under threat. Given the Giants’ vast talent pool at the position, Holmes needs to prove his worth during training camp.

Adding to Holmes’ predicament, cutting his contract would save the Giants over $2.7 million, making him a probable target if the team decides to free up cap space. Holmes enters training camp amidst stiff competition, hoping to capitalize on the playing time he earned last season.

Cornerback Aaron Robinson: The Fight to Reclaim His Spot

Similar to Holmes, Robinson’s position could also be threatened by the addition of Deonte Banks. After participating in only 9 games during his rookie season, Robinson was named a starter on the outside last season.

However, after only two appearances, injuries interrupted his season. Combined with his average performance, Robinson enters training camp fighting for playing time. With Adoree Jackson and Deonte Banks likely to be the starting players on the outside, Robinson is expected to compete for a slot corner position, a role he thrived in during his college days.

The training camp’s first open practice session will commence next week, on July 26th. This is where some careers skyrocket while others falter. With a plethora of talent eager to secure their spots on the 53-man roster, an outstanding performance during the camp is essential to make a mark in the NFL.