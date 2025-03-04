Giants trade up to No. 1 overall with Titans in latest ESPN mock draft

Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

The latest buzz around the Giants suggests they are positioning themselves to move up to the first overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. With uncertainty surrounding their quarterback situation, general manager Joe Schoen seems determined to secure a long-term answer under center, and Miami’s Cam Ward might be emerging as their primary target.

What It Could Cost to Move Up

Trade scenarios are always fluid, and the price to jump from No. 3 to No. 1 will depend on how much leverage the Tennessee Titans believe they have. Historically, moving up to the first overall pick has required a massive haul, but this draft class presents a unique situation.

The Titans need to secure a top-tier prospect, and sliding back just two spots keeps them in the running for either Abdul Carter or Travis Hunter—two elite blue-chip players.

Given the context of this specific draft, a package of a third-round pick this year and a 2026 second-round pick might be enough to get the deal done. The Titans would still be in a position to take one of the best defensive prospects while adding draft capital for their rebuild.

Cam Ward: The Giants’ Future Franchise QB?

ESPN’s Jordan Reid recently reported that multiple sources have indicated the Giants are locked in on finding their future quarterback. With that in mind, Ward is gaining steam as the ideal fit. Reid also has the Giants trading up to No. 1 overall to grab the Miami passer.

Ward’s numbers at Miami last season were staggering, completing 67.2% of his passes with an adjusted completion rate of 76.5%. He threw for 4,313 yards, 39 touchdowns, and seven interceptions, displaying both the arm talent and mobility that NFL teams covet. Of course, raw stats don’t always translate to the league, but Ward possesses unique traits that make him an intriguing high-upside pick.

His pocket presence is among the best in the class, showing the ability to extend plays while keeping his eyes downfield. Unlike some mobile quarterbacks who take off at the first sign of pressure, Ward has a knack for buying time and waiting for opportunities to develop. The Giants need someone who can provide a mix of consistency and high-end playmaking ability, and Ward checks both boxes.

However, he does need to refine certain areas of his game, particularly when it comes to his decision-making. Too often, Ward searches for the home run play instead of taking what the defense gives him. Developing patience and working within the offense will be key to his transition.

The Giants Need a Bridge Quarterback

The Giants’ aggressive pursuit of Matthew Stafford made it clear that they were looking for immediate improvement at the quarterback position. After striking out on that front, they need a veteran option to bridge the gap while Ward develops.

Potential names include Aaron Rodgers or Russell Wilson, both of whom would provide short-term stability. Rodgers, in particular, has already expressed admiration for Malik Nabers, and staying in New York could be an appealing scenario for him.

Adding Ward and pairing him with a competent bridge quarterback could accomplish multiple things for the Giants. It would allow them to be competitive in 2025 while simultaneously preparing for the future. It would also provide Schoen with job security, as ownership would be more inclined to give him time to build around his hand-picked quarterback.

Giants Have to Make a Move

The Giants are in a precarious position. They need a quarterback, and the two best options available are Ward and another signal-caller with less upside. Given Ward’s potential and ability to create big plays, he is the logical choice.

The only question that remains is whether Schoen and the front office are willing to pay the price to move up. If the deal is reasonable, the Giants may have no choice but to make their move and secure the future of the franchise.