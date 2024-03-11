Giants to meet with Bills free agent cornerback/special teamer

Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants have frequently dipped into the Buffalo Bills’ pool of talent to reinforce their own roster. With Joe Schoen and Brian Daboll leading the charge, the next target on their list is Siran Neal, a depth cornerback and core special teams player.

The Giants Are Eyeing More Special Teams Support

According to Josina Anderson, Neal is expected to visit the Giants on Tuesday. The 29-year-old is a former 5th-round pick by Buffalo in 2018 who has just 644 career defensive snaps. This is likely a veteran minimum signing, but Neal offers good value on special teams, and the Giants are looking to improve in that category.

This past season, Neal contributed five tackles over 379 special teams snaps, including 84 on return coverage and 105 on kick coverage.

While the Giants won’t be keen on using Neal as a primary defensive player anytime soon, they are looking for leadership on special teams. He can offer them plenty of experience and intangible qualities. The Giants are currently transitioning to a new special teams coordinator, so having veteran leadership is imperative.

According to PFF, the Giants’ special teams unit ranked 25th last season, so there’s plenty of room for improvement.