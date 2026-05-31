The Giants do not need another Andrew Thomas panic cycle in May. They need a real plan behind him.

Marcus Mbow getting left tackle reps during team periods matters for that exact reason. Thomas worked only during install periods at Friday’s OTA, while Mbow handled left tackle work when the team periods began. Nobody needs to turn it into a Thomas alarm. The Giants are stress-testing the depth chart before the pads come on.

I actually like the logic. Thomas does not need every spring rep after a season-ending foot issue and lingering shoulder maintenance. The Giants already know the offense changes when he is right. The bigger question is whether they can survive the days when he is not available.

Mbow is getting reps that matter

Spring alignments can get overblown, but tackle reps are different when the roster has been burned by offensive line injuries for years. Mbow working at left tackle during team periods gives the Giants a developmental story worth tracking because the position is too important to treat as background noise.

Mbow has already been part of the first-team spring alignment while Thomas is managed, and his versatility is valuable. He can work inside or outside, but left tackle reps carry a different level of responsibility. Footwork, timing, pass-set patience, and communication all get tested differently on the blind side.

The rest of the context matters too. Ryan Schernecke worked as the second-team right tackle, while Josh Ezeudu spent time on the side. The Giants are not simply lining up five names and hoping the board stays clean. They are moving pieces around and finding out who can handle stress before September forces the issue.

This is how the Giants avoid the old mistake

The old Giants problem was pretending the offensive line plan was stable until injuries exposed the weak spots. This staff cannot afford that, especially with Jaxson Dart’s development tied directly to whether the pocket stops collapsing into his lap.

Thomas is still the anchor when healthy. Nobody on the roster replaces his best version. But good teams do not build offensive line depth by waiting for a crisis and then hoping someone can figure out tackle on the fly.

Mbow getting real left tackle reps now gives the Giants information. Maybe he proves he can be the emergency answer. Maybe the reps show he is better suited inside. Either result helps, because uncertainty at tackle is only dangerous when nobody has bothered to test it.

The Giants have already tried to build a more physical front with Francis Mauigoa, Jermaine Eluemunor, Jon Runyan, John Michael Schmitz, and a more run-friendly offensive identity. The whole thing still starts with Thomas, but the smarter teams build the backup plan before the starter needs it.

If Mbow keeps handling the left tackle work cleanly, the Giants do not have a controversy. They have insurance with a pulse, and for this offensive line, that is a pretty important spring win.