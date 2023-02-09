Giants’ TE Daniel Bellinger earns glowing review from Travis Kelce

Dec 11, 2022; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants tight end Daniel Bellinger (82) is tackled by Philadelphia Eagles safety K'Von Wallace (42) during the second quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tom Horak-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants seem to have found a gem in the middle rounds of the 2022 NFL Draft. Daniel Bellinger was selected in the fourth round of last year’s draft and quickly emerged as the starting tight end in the Giants’ lineup. Bellinger turned heads and made a quick impression on some of the league’s best, including Kansas City Chiefs All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce.

Travis Kelce recently gave his take on the NFL’s young crop of tight ends and shared a glowing review of Bellinger. The Giants’ young tight end put up 30 receptions for 268 yards and two touchdowns in 12 games during his rookie season. Giants fans feel like they have their tight end position locked in for the future, and Travis Kelce seems to agree.

Travis Kelce praises Giants TE Daniel Bellinger

“There are a few great tight ends out there,” Kelce said according to NJ.com. “I don’t know if there are any that remind me of myself, but there are a few guys I’m excited about. Kyle Pitts (of the Atlanta Falcons) being one of them. (Jake) Ferguson down in Dallas and (Daniel) Bellinger over in New York. I’m excited to see how these guys manifest over the next few years and we’ll see where they can take their game.”

Kelce went on to describe Bellinger as an “awesome athlete.” The Giants tight end ran a 4.63s 40-yard dash at the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine. 144 of Bellinger’s 268 receiving yards in 2022 came after the catch.

Kelce went on to say that Bellinger “seems like he has that professional drive to be the greatest tight end that he can be. That’s what I saw from him at Tight End U. He was trying to be his greatest self every single day. I could see his determination and his focus and those are the kinds of traits that give you a chance to be great, especially when you have a guy like Mike Kafka up there in New York.”

Bellinger spent time over the summer training at Tight End U in Nashville. “It was unreal, because a year ago I’m watching these guys on TV, waiting for the opportunity,” Bellinger said of his experience at Tight End U to The Post. “The next year I’m talking to these guys, chopping it up, talking about football and seeing how they do things. It was really cool.”

Daniel Bellinger was excited to hear Kelce’s kind words this week, saying “That’s awesome” in a text to the NJ Advanced Media. “I love learning from Kelce and that’s a big compliment.”

The New York Giants have a special young talent in Daniel Bellinger. As Big Blue looks for ways to improve their offense this offseason, Bellinger will holdover as a core piece of their offense to build around in 2023.