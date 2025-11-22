The New York Giants are barreling toward a top-five draft pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. With a 2-9 record, they will likely be positioned near the top of the draft order.

While trading down could be an enticing option, the Giants could also spend their first-round pick on one of the class’s top overall prospects.

The latest mock draft had Big Blue landing arguably the top defensive prospect in the class.

Giants take OSU safety Caleb Downs in PFF mock draft

Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images

Pro Football Focus had the Giants taking Ohio State University safety Caleb Downs with the third-overall pick in their latest 2026 mock draft.

“The Giants find themselves in the rare position of drafting inside the top five without glaring needs at quarterback, offensive tackle or edge. Receiver would certainly be a justifiable direction, but for this exercise, we’ll bolster the secondary with a potentially generational prospect who can impact the game at every level of the defense,” PFF’s Josh Liskiewitz wrote.

“Downs has allowed just 134 total yards this season, and opposing quarterbacks have managed a passer rating of only 50.8 when targeting his coverage.”

PFF currently ranks as the No. 2 overall player on their 2026 Big Board. The 6-foot, 205-pound defensive back ranks behind only Miami EDGE Rueben Bain Jr.

Downs would be a major upgrade in the Giants’ secondary

Across the last three seasons, Downs has established himself as one of the best defenders in all of college football. He started his career at Alabama in 2023 before transferring to Ohio State in 2024.

Named an All-American in 2024, Downs posted 7.5 tackles for loss, two interceptions, and six pass defenses. His efforts helped the OSU defense win a National Championship.

Credit: Samantha Madar/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This season, Downs has continued his strong play, totaling four tackles for loss and two interceptions.

The Giants’ secondary has struggled immensely this season. Second-year safety Tyler Nubin has not taken the step forward that was anticipated and has instead regressed. As a result, the Giants could find Downs to be an attractive option at the top of the NFL Draft.

Downs would give the Giants a dynamic playmaker in their secondary. He can play deep but is also stout in the box and an enforcer in the run game. He could help upgrade Big Blue’s ability to stop both the pass and the run.