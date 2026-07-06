The Giants have reportedly given Joe Schoen a four-year extension through the 2029 season, which tells us the front office reset was never really a full reset.

John Harbaugh has a five-year deal through 2030, and now Schoen’s contract lines up close enough with that timeline. Ownership is giving the pairing time. Fair enough, but time is not the same thing as cover.

Schoen has one winning season on his record since taking over in 2022. That does not disappear because Harbaugh is in the building. The whole point of keeping Schoen around is that the Giants believe the roster is closer than the record has made it look.

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Giants gave Schoen the runway

There is a case for the move. Schoen has stacked two stronger drafts, and the 2026 class gave the Giants real building blocks. Arvell Reese, Francis Mauigoa, and the rest of that group are now tied directly to how this new staff develops talent.

Then there is Jaxson Dart, because everything eventually comes back to the quarterback. If Harbaugh turns Dart into a steady starter, Schoen’s patience at the position looks a lot better. If Dart stalls, the extension becomes a very expensive reminder that front-office timelines can age badly.

I do not hate the Giants choosing alignment. A GM and head coach pulling in different directions is usually how bad teams stay bad. This version at least gives Harbaugh and Schoen a clean plan.

Now the Giants need results

The catch is that Schoen does not get to live forever off draft grades. At some point, the roster has to win games. The Giants have spent money, changed coaches, added veterans from Baltimore, and drafted premium players.

The runway is there, and the next part is football, plain and simple. If the Giants are better quickly, Schoen’s extension will look like stability. If the same roster holes show up again, nobody is going to care how neat the timeline looked in July.