Giants’ superstar dealing with ‘minor’ injury that has caused him to miss 11 straight practices

New York Giants superstar wide receiver Malik Nabers has been absent from practice for the last two weeks due to an injury that was previously undisclosed.

However, Jordan Raanan of ESPN reported on Sunday that Nabers has been rehabbing a “minor” back injury.

Giants are expecting Malik Nabers back from “minor” injury in time for Week 1

Following the conclusion of the Giants’ preseason Week 2 matchup with the New York Jets, more information was revealed about Nabers’s injury, explaining why he was absent for the past two games.

“New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers hasn’t practiced in 11 days while dealing with what multiple sources told ESPN was a minor back problem,” Raanan reported. “One source characterized it as ‘normal camp tightness.'”

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

This should be considered encouraging news for Giants fans. It seems evident that Nabers is not dealing with a significant injury and should be able to work back into the lineup sooner, rather than later.

“At this point it would seem logical for Nabers to miss the entire preseason. The regular season opens in three weeks,” Raanan wrote.

“That should be enough time for Nabers to get ready for the Washington Commanders and the grueling early-season schedule that follows, in part because the Giants appear to be bringing him back slowly. There is no reason to rush their most explosive offensive player onto the field for the preseason.”

No reason to sound the alarms with Raanan reporting that Nabers is likely to be ready for Week 1. The Giants will need their No. 1 wideout ready for the crucial divisional matchup in the season opener. Thankfully, he seems to be on track to go in Week 1.