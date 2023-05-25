Giants Super Bowl Champion believes Brian Daboll will ‘be around for a long time’

Sep 11, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll receives a Gatorade bath from linebacker Oshane Ximines (53) after a win against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants are heading in the right direction. After years of losing and misery, Big Blue found themselves back in the playoffs last season after finishing 9-7-1 in the regular season. Brian Daboll led the team to their first postseason victory in over a decade in his first season as head coach.

The Giants’ Wild Card win over the Vikings was their first playoff win since Super Bowl XLVI in 2012. A member of that 2012 championship team, WR Hakeem Nicks, recently stopped by Giants OTAs and expressed great confidence in the team’s future led by HC Brian Daboll.

Giants Super Bowl Champion believes in Brian Daboll

After stopping by the Giants’ practice on Tuesday, Nicks took to Twitter to give fans his official vote of confidence for Brian Daboll:

This coach going to be around a long time. I remember when he worked me out in college when I was getting drafted. #coachDabs pic.twitter.com/wUObtrSzmT — Hakeem Amir Nicks (@hakeemnicks) May 23, 2023

Nicks is confident that Daboll is “going to be around a long time.” That would break a recent trend for New York as each of their last three head coaches failed to make it to their second season before getting fired.

It seems like the Giants finally have some long-term direction with Daboll at the helm. As a rookie head coach in 2022, Daboll was named the AP Coach of the Year. Daboll is the fifth head coach in Giants history to earn the award since it was established in 1957.

As Big Blue prepares for the upcoming 2023 season, fans and media members alike are confident in the direction of the team. Daboll has winning football back in style in New York and for the Giants.