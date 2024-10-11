Giants struck gold with veteran right tackle signing

Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants have finally stabilized their offensive line after years of disastrous play from the unit. General manager Joe Schoen made a couple of key signings this offseason to add talent to the offensive line. No signing was more crucial, however, than the addition of veteran right tackle Jermaine Eluemunor.

The Giants struck gold when signing Jermaine Eluemunor

Eluemunor has been a rock for Big Blue this season. He has started all five games at right tackle after winning the starting position over the summer and has not missed a snap in any of those five games.

Credit: Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Through five weeks, Eluemunor has posted a 62.7 overall Pro Football Focus grade, surrendering only 10 pressures and zero sacks. Per PFF, Eluemunor has the most pass-blocking snaps (201) with zero sacks allowed among all offensive tackles this season.

Eluemunor’s contract is looking like a steal

The Giants struck gold when they signed Eluemunor this offseason. He has served as a significant upgrade over the team’s previous right tackles, providing stability and consistency to the right side of the offensive line.

Credit: Lucas Boland-USA TODAY Sports

Eluemunor signed a two-year, $14 million contract with the G-Men this offseason. Considering his importance to the team, that contract is looking like a tremendous value deal for New York.

As a team, the Giants have surrendered only 12 sacks this season — a vast improvement from last season when the unit finished the year with a league-leading 85 sacks allowed. Eluemunor has played a major role in the improvement of the Giants’ offensive line this season. He is becoming one of the team’s most important players as they aim to turn around from a slow start to the season and get back in the race.