Giants starting CB could be a cut candidate this summer

The New York Giants have a position battle brewing on the defensive side of the ball this summer. At nickel cornerback, New York has a cluster of defensive backs that will compete for the starting job. Among them is fourth-year CB Darnay Holmes.

Holmes has been a staple in New York’s defensive lineups for the past three years. But that could change this season. As he competes to maintain his role as the Giants’ primary nickel corner, Holmes could be at risk of becoming a cap casualty this summer.

Could the Giants cut CB Darnay Holmes?

The Giants have a list of cornerbacks that could start in the slot this upcoming season: Aaron Robinson, Cor’Dale Flott, and Holmes. Of the three, Holmes stands out as a likely cap casualty. His cap hit for the upcoming 2023 season is $2.94 million, per Over The Cap.

Comparatively, Robinson ($1.4M) and Flott ($1.19M) have significantly lower cap hits this season. However, neither has more experience than Holmes, who has played in 38 games and made 11 starts in his NFL career.

Robinson has played in only 11 games through two seasons in the league as injuries have kept him off the field. Flott, entering his second season, also missed time in 2022, playing in 11 games with six starts as a rookie.

Releasing Holmes would save the Giants $2.74 million against the cap. These savings could motivate Big Blue to release the veteran corner and run with one of their other options.

Holmes totaled eight pass breakups, one forced fumble, and 38 combined tackles last season. He played 59% of New York’s defensive snaps, aligning as the team’s primary nickel cornerback. This summer, the UCLA product will look to maintain his role and fend off the likes of Robinson and Flott. However, unless he can prove to be head and shoulders above the competition, Holmes could find himself becoming a cap casualty this offseason.