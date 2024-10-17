Giants’ star rookie receiver to be a full participant in practice Thursday

Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

The New York Giants have been getting tough injury news all week. Still, they do have good news surrounding their No. 1 wide receiver, Malik Nabers, as ESPN’s Jordan Raanan reported that the rookie wideout will be a full participant in practice on Thursday as he hopes to make his return from a concussion in Week 7 against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Giants’ Malik Nabers is working his way back from a concussion

Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

Nabers has missed the Giants’ last two games with the concussion that he suffered late in the fourth quarter of their Week 4 game against the Dallas Cowboys. The Giants are 1-1 in his absence, but the offense put up a dud last week against the Cincinnati Bengals as they scored just seven points and recorded just 4.4 yards per completion without Nabers.

The Giants’ sixth overall pick from this past year’s draft has carried their offense for most of the season and still leads the team in receiving yards with 386 despite his extended absence. On the season, the rookie also has 35 receptions on 52 targets and three touchdowns.

New York will certainly hope that Nabers can return to the field this upcoming Sunday, as their season is currently on the ropes with a 2-4 record. Sunday against the Eagles is a must-win game for them if they hope to turn their season around, and they will have a better chance at coming out on top if Nabers becomes available.

Dexter Lawrence (hip) and Brian Burns (groin) miss second consecutive practice

Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

In other injury news, star defensive players Dexter Lawrence (hip) and Brian Burns (groin) both missed their second consecutive practice Thursday. The two popped up on the Giants’ injury report earlier this week, which comes at the same time that Andrew Thomas underwent foot surgery that will end his season and Kayvon Thibodeaux underwent wrist surgery that will keep him out until at least the bye week.

Despite Lawrence and Burns’ injuries, both players said they plan on playing Sunday against Philadelphia, per Dan Duggan of The Athletic. However, given that the injuries were severe enough to hold them out of practice entirely, it will now become something to monitor leading up to the game.

Burns and Lawrence have been two of the best defensive players in the NFL this season. Lawrence leads all players with eight sacks, while Burns has 17 solo tackles with three sacks of his own. Going up against a solid Eagles offensive line, the Giants will need their best defensive players on the field in a big game.