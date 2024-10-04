Giants star rookie receiver out for Week 5 against Seahawks

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The New York Giants will be without their biggest offensive weapon for Week 5 against the Seattle Seahawks, as head coach Brian Daboll announced that that star rookie wide receiver Malik Nabers is officially ruled out as he continues to go through the concussion protocol (h/t ESPN’s Jordan Raanan).

The Giants will not have Malik Nabers in Week 5

Credit: Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This is a massive loss for the Giants, as he has been undoubtedly their top receiver and biggest playmaker on offense. With his absence, Wan’Dale Robinson will likely take over as the No. 1 receiving target for quarterback Daniel Jones. Robinson has been a strong No. 2 option behind Nabers and will now need to step up with their season on the ropes at a 1-3 start.

Nabers, the Giants’ sixth overall pick in this past year’s draft, suffered a concussion late in the fourth quarter against the Dallas Cowboys last Thursday. He face-planted the turf after failing to haul in a pass toward the sideline, and the Giants would ultimately fall short of defeating their biggest division foe, losing the game by a score of 20-15.

Nabers has been a focal point of the Giants’ offense this season

Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

Before the injury, he was carrying the load of the offense for them, catching 12 passes on 15 targets for 115 yards. He also recorded the longest catch of his career thus far in the game, which was a 39-yard reception.

Nabers has been a focal point of the Giants’ offense all season, leading the team in every major receiving category by a wide margin. He has also been one of the best overall players at his position in the early going this season, as he is tied for second in receiving yards (386) and leads all receivers in receptions (35) and targets (52).

Devin Singletary will return to practice Friday

Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images

In other injury news, Daboll added that running back Devin Singletary is trending in the right direction to be available Sunday after dealing with a groin injury. After not practicing earlier this week, the veteran running back will return to practice Friday, hoping he can be ready to go Sunday.

Singletary is the Giants’ leading rusher so far this season, recording 221 yards on 56 carries and two touchdowns. With Nabers out, the Giants will likely utilize the ground game more against Seattle, so they will hope that Singletary will be good to go.