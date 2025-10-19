Giants’ star rookie pass rusher could be limited versus Broncos with hamstring injury

The New York Giants’ defensive line is the team’s biggest strength this season. However, as they prepare to face the Denver Broncos on Sunday afternoon, the unit could be hampered by a critical injury.

Giants could be without Abdul Carter vs Broncos

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, rookie pass-rusher Abdul Carter is a game-time decision for this Week 7 matchup as he deals with a hamstring injury.

“Giants LB Abdul Carter, dealing with a hamstring injury and having flown four hours to Denver, is a game-time decision for Sunday, source said. His status will be determined based on how he responds,” Rapoport reported on X.

Carter was limited during practice this week due to the hamstring injury. He did travel with the team, meaning he has a strong chance of playing, but will need to see how his body responds during pre-game warmups.

However, Carter did indicate his intention to play on Sunday while speaking with the media earlier this week.

“We’re going to settle everything Sunday,” he said to the media when asked about the trash-talking that occurred between Giants and Broncos players on social media this week (h/t SNY).

Carter is still searching for his first sack of the season and of his career. The No. 3 overall pick does, however, lead the team with 24 pressures so far this season.

The Giants’ defensive line will need to play a crucial role in this matchup if New York is going to sneak out a win against the 4-2 Broncos. The Broncos have a solid offensive line and a promising young quarterback under center. Applying pressure and forcing errant throws is the key to victory for Big Blue.