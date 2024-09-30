Giants’ star receiver trending positive in injury update, hopes to play Week 5

Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

New York Giants rookie wide receiver Malik Nabers is still in concussion protocol after leaving their Week 4 game late in the fourth quarter last Thursday, but the latest update on his condition was an encouraging one.

Giants’ Malik Nabers is working his way back from a concussion

According to ESPN’s Jordan Raanan, fellow wide receiver Darius Slayton saw Nabers early Monday. He said that the rookie is in “good spirits” as he works his way through the protocol and hopefully back on the football field soon.

As previously mentioned, Nabers suffered the concussion late in the fourth quarter of their Week 4 loss to the Dallas Cowboys. Nabers tried to catch a tight window pass from Daniel Jones along the sideline but couldn’t haul it in and face-planted the turf.

Prior to the injury, the rookie was having another masterful game. He finished with 115 receiving yards on 12 receptions (15 targets). Though the Giants couldn’t get a touchdown in Week 4, Nabers was key in getting them downfield to set them up in field goal position, which kept New York in the game throughout the contest.

Nabers’ availability for Week 5 is in jeopardy

It is still unclear if Nabers will clear concussion protocol in time for Week 5 against the Seattle Seahawks, which is scheduled for Sunday. The Giants can’t afford to have him miss the game, as he is a critical part of their offense and their season is currently on the ropes with a 1-3 record to begin the year.

Nabers is currently second in the NFL in receiving yards with 386 and leads the league in receptions (35) and targets (52). He has quickly catapulted himself into not just one of the best rookies in the league but a top wide receiver overall.

If he does have to sit out Sunday, Wan’Dale Robinson would see a significant increase in targets and become Jones’ top offensive weapon. Robinson is second on the team in receptions (26), targets (38), and receiving yards (138), trailing only Nabers in each category.