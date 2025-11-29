Can a single personnel decision in overtime really cost a defensive coordinator his job?

It certainly feels that way when you look at the wreckage of last week’s defeat for the New York Giants. Leaving Dexter Lawrence on the sideline during the extra period wasn’t just a tactical error; it resulted in a loss that helped seal Shane Bowen’s fate.

Bowen might have had a laundry list of reasons contributing to his firing, but failing to deploy your best defensive weapon when the game hung in the balance was the final straw. Now, the Giants have to pick up the pieces and prepare for a primetime clash on Monday Night Football against a New England Patriots squad that looks invincible on paper.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The Mirage of the Ten-Win Patriots

New England enters this matchup sitting at 10–2 with the best record in the NFL. They have rattled off nine straight victories, a streak that usually terrifies opponents into submission before the coin toss. However, we need to be honest about the context of that run. The Patriots have benefited from a schedule that has been quite easy, to be fair.

This isn’t to say they aren’t dangerous, but they haven’t been battle-tested against a sneaky team like New York that can rack up points in a hurry. The Giants are getting a massive boost under center with rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart clearing concussion protocol. His return gives the offense the volatility it needs to challenge a ten-win team, but the real story remains on the other side of the ball.

A Compromised Anchor in the Middle

The Giants need Dexter Lawrence available, and fortunately, he will be. But availability isn’t the same thing as full health. The 28-year-old interior defender has been managing an elbow injury that dates all the way back to last year. While he has been mostly healthy this season, a minor setback last week forced the coaching staff to limit him strictly to third-down situations.

That limitation is likely what led to his absence in overtime, but the Giants know they cannot afford to be that cautious against New England. Lawrence is going to be playing with this elbow setback for the rest of the season. It is a reality the medical staff and the new defensive leadership have to accept.

Credit: Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Production Despite the Pain

Even a diminished Lawrence is better than most interior defenders in the league. He has gritted his way through 551 snaps this season, proving that he can stay on the field even when he isn’t at 100 percent. The production is still there, evidenced by his 25 pressures. He is still affecting the quarterback and collapsing the pocket, even if his pass rush is admittedly worse than usual.

The injury shows up most glaringly in the run game. Lawrence has collected 16 tackles, but his run defense has been suspect at times. You can see the elbow issue affecting his ability to wrap up and extend — he’s currently sporting a 7.1 percent missed tackle rate, which is very solid. That is the trade-off the New York Giants are making.

Surviving Monday Night

Monday Night Football is not the time for load management. The Giants are facing a Patriots team that knows how to execute, and New York needs its star difference-maker on the field. Lawrence might not be fully healthy, and he might miss a tackle or two because of that elbow, but his presence alone changes the math for the offensive line.

If the Giants want to expose New England’s soft schedule and pull off an upset, they need Lawrence to dominate the snaps he does play. It won’t be pretty, and it certainly won’t be pain-free, but this season has reached a point where survival is the only metric that matters.