Giants sign veteran safety coming off ACL tear to contract

The New York Giants are still looking for competitors in the secondary as they head into Week 2 of the preseason against the Houston Texans. They continue to face challenges, with several players fighting their way back from injury.

Injury Updates and Roster Movements

Cor’Dale Flott missed last week’s preseason game due to a quad injury, veteran safety Jalen Mills remains on the physically unable to perform list, and second-year seventh-round pick Gervarrious Owens is still dealing with an issue as well.

New Addition to the Safety Roster

On Wednesday, the Giants signed safety Raheem Layne after a workout, according to Dan Duggan of The Athletic. Layne has spent the previous two seasons with the Los Angeles Chargers but tore his ACL last October.

Layne’s Brief Career Snapshot

Over two seasons, Layne only played 101 snaps, collecting six tackles. During the preseason last year, he played 74 snaps, earning impressive tackle grades, collecting five tackles, and not missing a single one. Over four targets, he gave up 18 yards on two receptions.

Layne’s Potential Impact

Layne had some solid upside as an undrafted player out of Indiana, but injury clearly hurt his progression. The Giants currently have Jason Pinnock, Tyler Nubin, Dane Belton, and Alex Johnson as their healthy safeties.

Ongoing Position Battles

Until Mills can return and work his way into the equation, expect the Giants to have a bit of a position battle at the back end of the safety depth chart, with Layne being the newest addition.