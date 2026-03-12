The New York Giants are making smaller moves after Monday’s spending spree, and their latest fills a need they’ve ignored for years. The Giants signed former Pittsburgh Steelers slot receiver Calvin Austin to a one-year deal worth $1.5 million guaranteed and up to $4.5 million with incentives.

It’s a smart gamble on a player who torched them two years ago. Austin raced 73 yards for a punt return touchdown and added a receiving score in Pittsburgh’s 26-18 Week 8 win in 2024, earning AFC Special Teams Player of the Week. Now he’s wearing blue.

The 26-year-old produced 372 yards and three touchdowns in 2025. His 2024 season was better with 573 yards and four touchdowns, but he’s never been more than a rotational piece. That’s fine. The Giants aren’t signing Austin to be Malik Nabers’ running mate. They’re signing him to return punts and provide speed on gadget plays.

Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

The Punt Return Value Is Real

The Giants have cycled through mediocre punt returners for years. Austin gives them someone who can flip field position. In 2024, he averaged 10.3 yards per return, seventh in the NFL but only 7.2 this past campaign. His career average of 9.1 yards shows he’s a legitimate weapon.

Austin ran a 4.32 40-yard dash, and that explosiveness shows on tape. The 73-yard touchdown against the Giants wasn’t a fluke. The Giants haven’t had that home run threat, and it changes how opponents approach coverage.

Matt Nagy probably won’t use the slot position as heavily as last year, but that’s fine. Austin isn’t replacing Wan’Dale Robinson’s volume. He’s a complementary piece providing speed on jet sweeps and screens. Nagy deploys speed weapons creatively, and Austin fits perfectly. He needs the ball in space, and Nagy’s scheme creates those opportunities.

Low Risk, Clear Upside

The risk is minimal at $1.5 million guaranteed. Austin’s 4.32 speed forces defenses to account for him on every snap, creating space for others and keeping defenses honest on misdirection plays. If he returns punts well and provides 10-15 offensive touches throughout the season, the deal pays off. If he struggles, the Giants cut him without penalty.

The Giants needed speed and a punt returner. Austin provides both at a price point that makes sense. This is exactly the type of signing teams should make in free agency.