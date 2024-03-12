Giants sign Seattle quarterback to fill backup role

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants have been scouring the free-agent market for potential backup quarterbacks, but they finally found one on Tuesday afternoon. After Jameis Winston was originally linked to Big Blue, the Giants pivoted after he signed a deal with the Cleveland Browns.

The Giants Wanted Experience, and They Got It

General manager Joe Schoen secured Drew Lock, formally of the Seattle Seahawks, to a deal. The 27-year-old started his career with the Denver Broncos, spending three years there before eventually landing with the Seahawks last season.

During his lone starting year in 2020, Lock produced 2,933 yards, including 16 touchdown passes and 15 interceptions. This past season, he attempted 76 passes, totaling three scores and three interceptions with a 5.5% turnover-worthy rate, the highest in his career.

However, Lock had a 63.2% completion rate and 75% adjusted completion rate last season, which would’ve been the best in his career, suggesting his accuracy may be trending in the right direction. Given he’s only 27 and a former second round pick, the Giants clearly wanted to expand on his value and maximize his arm talent.

Lock is known to be a gunslinger and has a strong arm, so the Giants can utilize him in their downfield passing game if need be. Of course, this doesn’t necessarily add much competition for Daniel Jones, but the hope is that the Giants will draft a quarterback in April to reinforce the position and put a long-term solution in place.

Lock’s deal is worth $5 million over one year, so the Giants clearly didn’t want any long-term backup solution, opting for a short-term contract they can move on from easily. This could suggest their interest in drafting a QB who will take over in 2025.