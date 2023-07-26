Giants sign elite LT Andrew Thomas to record-breaking contract extension

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants have agreed to terms with LT Andrew Thomas on a five-year, $117.5 million contract extension, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The deal includes an offensive-line record of $67M fully guaranteed at signing and keeps Thomas under contract through the 2029 season.

Giants sign Andrew Thomas to a record-breaking contract extension

The Giants rewarded Thomas with this massive extension following a dominant 2022 season out of the 24-year-old left tackle. Thomas was a second-team All-Pro last season after surrendering only 21 pressures and three sacks.

Thomas is the third New York Giant to sign a big contract extension this offseason. Daniel Jones and Dexter Lawrence both inked massive multi-year deals earlier this offseason. General manager Joe Schoen is making it a point of emphasis to lock down the team’s top talents long-term.

Andrew Thomas is now one of the highest-paid offensive tackles in the NFL

Thomas was New York’s first-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. Since then, he has quickly established himself as one of the best offensive tackles and brightest young talents in the NFL. Thomas’ new average annual salary of $23.5 million per year is the second-highest salary of any offensive tackle in the league (Spotrac).

After years of inconsistency on the offensive line, the Giants finally have some stability with Thomas protecting Daniel Jones’ blindside.