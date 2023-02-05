Giants showing interest in Stanford WR Michael Wilson

Feb 2, 2023; Mobile, AL, USA; National wide receiver Michael Wilson of Stanford (4) grabs a touchdown as he practices during the third day of Senior Bowl week at Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

The 2023 Senior Bowl is providing the New York Giants with loads of wide receiver talent available for scouting ahead of this year’s NFL Draft. The Giants are in the market for a new receiving threat to bolster their offense this offseason. One receiver grabbing their attention at the Senior Bowl is Michael Wilson from Stanford.

Giants showing interest in Michael Wilson

Michael Wilson is a 6-foot-2, 210-pound wide receiver out of Standford that has turned heads down in Mobile, Alabama at the Senior Bowl. Wilson could be a mid-round target for the Giants, with his value projected as a fourth-round talent via The Draft Network.

Wilson has an “enticing blend of height, weight, and speed,” according to TDN. NFL teams will be interested in Wilson because of his developmental upside at the next level. The Giants are reportedly interested in Wilson, keeping an eye on him per Giants.com:

Stanford wide receiver Michael Wilson (6-1, 216) continued to impress with his ability to separate from defenders and get the football. He was one of the more consistent receivers at practice this week and finished the “move the ball” hurry-up drive to end practice with a leaping touchdown. UNC-Charlotte’s Grant Dubose (6-2, 204) made a great TD catch on a fade during 7-on-7s and nearly came down with another leaping, juggling catch a few plays later. via Giants.com

Michael Wilson had an impressive practice week at the Senior Bowl, capped off with a big performance on game day. Wilson hauled in four receptions for 76 yards and a touchdown in the game.

Michael Wilson has great upside as a mid-round prospect in this year’s draft. Wilson has the tools and traits of a successful NFL receiver. However, he is not without his flaws. Wilson’s biggest reason for concern is his injury history. He suffered season-ending injuries in both 2020 and 2022. Across his five-year collegiate carer, Wilson averaged just 26.8 receptions, 332 yards, and two touchdowns per season. He played in just 14 games across his last three seasons.

The New York Giants need to improve their ability to find talent in the middle rounds of the draft as they look to build their roster into annual playoff contention. Michael Wilson could be a top target for Big Blue as they look to take chances on wide receiver talents in the draft.