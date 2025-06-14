Giants should rush to extend promising linebacker in contract year

The New York Giants’ 2022 NFL Draft class will be up for extensions next offseason as they each enter the final year of their rookie contracts.

Among the group is former fifth-round pick Micah McFadden. The 25-year-old linebacker should be a top candidate for a contract extension as he prepares for his fourth season in the league.

Micah McFadden has become an important piece of the Giants’ defense

McFadden has quietly and quickly established himself as a foundational building block in the Giants’ defense. He has improved every season of his career and is coming off a solid campaign as one of the team’s two starting linebackers.

Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

In 2024, McFadden set a new career high with 107 combined tackles across 14 games. He also added eight tackles for loss and three sacks.

Veteran linebacker Bobby Okereke missed time last season due to an injury, leaving big shoes for McFadden to fill. However, filled them he did, and he did so quite well.

The Giants should extend McFadden sooner than later

Considering the upward trajectory of McFadden’s career, the Giants would be wise to extend him sooner, rather than later.

McFadden has improved (and subsequently boosted his value) in every season of his career thus far. Assuming he does that again in 2025, by the time free agency rolls around in 2026, McFadden’s price tag might exceed the Giants’ budget.

Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

However, if they extend him this summer, they could get McFadden signed to a contract at a better value with a lower average annual salary.

Plus, extending McFadden would free up about $1.8 million in cap space for the 2025 season.

The Giants found a gem in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft. They should work diligently to ensure he sticks around for the long haul.