Giants should extend quality offensive tackle sooner rather than later

The New York Giants’ offensive line has been a weakness for the better part of the last decade. However, the unit did show signs of progress at the beginning of last season, prior to LT Andrew Thomas suffering a season-ending injury.

Without Thomas, the offensive line’s progress derailed, and the unit regressed back toward the bottom of the league. Despite this, there were some positive takeaways from the offensive line’s performance last season.

For one, veteran OT Jermaine Eluemunor proved to be worth every bit of his new contract and then some. Now entering the final season of his deal, Eluemunor is a prime extension candidate for the Giants.

Jermaine Eluemunor proved to be a solid addition for the Giants in 2024

Eluemunor opened last season as the Giants’ starting right tackle. He spent the first nine weeks of the season in that role.

Credit: Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

During the opening five weeks of the season, Eluemunor was exceptional. He did not surrender a single sack through his first 201 pass-blocking snaps on the season — the most pass-blocking snaps with 0 sacks allowed among all offensive tackles to open the year, per Pro Football Focus.

However, after Thomas suffered his season-ending injury in Week 9, Eluemunor was forced to flip over to left tackle, where he made six starts last season. His play noticeably declined after making the switch.

More comfortable on the right side of the line, Eluemunor struggled to adjust. Thomas is expected to be ready for the start of the 2025 regular season, though, and if he can stay healthy, Eluemunor can continue making his progress at right tackle.

Eluemunor is entering a contract year as a top extension candidate

Eluemunor is entering the final season of the two-year, $14 million contract that he signed with the Giants in the 2023 offseason.

Credit: Chris Pedota, NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

At $7 million per season, the Giants got a starting right tackle on an absolute bargain. Following a solid first season with Big Blue, Eluemunor is aiming to elevate his game once more in 2025.

Another solid season would undoubtedly raise Eluemunor’s market value entering the 2026 offseason. For this reason, the Giants should be proactive and attempt to extend him before he increases his value.