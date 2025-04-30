Giants set up a major position battle with 5th-round draft pick

Credit: Nikos Frazier / Journal & Courier via Imagn Content Services, LLC

The New York Giants’ offensive line could be reshaped by the start of the 2025 regular season. For the most part, the offensive line went unchanged during free agency, apart from a few depth signings. But one intriguing addition in the fifth round of the NFL Draft has set Big Blue up for a major position battle on the offensive that could play out this summer.

Marcus Mbow joins a crowded right side of the Giants’ offensive line

Position battles are some of the most exciting storylines to follow during training camp. While the start of camp is still a long ways away, one of the Giants’ recent draft selections foreshadows an upcoming battle.

Credit: Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

In the fifth round of this year’s draft, New York selected Purdue RT/RG Marcus Mbow. The 22 year old could join a crowded group at right guard competing for the starting gig this summer.

Three competitors could be vying for the starting right guard spot

Along with Mbow, veteran guard Greg Van Roten and fourth-year tackle Evan Neal are expected to compete for the starting job. Van Roten manned the position for Big Blue last season but is viewed as more of a stop-gap/bridge than long-term answer.

Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Neal was drafted seventh overall in 2022 to be the team’s answer at right tackle, but his struggles have sent him to the bench. Next for Neal could be a position change to guard — a last-ditch effort to salvage his career.

Mbow will start out at right tackle where he played primarily in college. However, general manager Joe Schoen noted that he could be an option at guard as well, since Mbow has experience playing both positions.

Ultimately, this position will likely be sorted out during the summer. Whoever performs best during training camp and the preseason will take the starting job and man down the right guard spot in the regular season.