Giants send WR coach to scout dynamic Western Kentucky playmaker at pro day

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants are looking to add playmakers to their offense in this year’s NFL Draft. This year’s draft class features a strong group of talent at the wide receiver position — a position of need for Big Blue. There is a strong chance they take a wide receiver early in this year’s draft.

One intriguing playmaker for Big Blue to target on day two of the draft is Western Kentucky WR Malachi Corley. The Giants sent their wide receivers coach among other scouts to Corley’s pro day this week, indicating they have an increased level of interest in the Western Kentucky receiver.

Giants send scouts to Malachi Corley’s pro day

The Giants were among the 31 NFL teams in attendance for Western Kentucky’s pro day on Monday. They were also one of the nine teams to send a wide receivers coach to the event.

During his workout, Corley ran the 40-yard dash twice. One was run with and one was run against a “pretty strong” wind. NFL scouts that Jim Nagy (Executive Director Reese’s Senior Bowl) spoke to had Corley’s fastest times in the mid-4.4s range (4.45-4.47). Nagy also added that Corley recorded a 4.26s short shuttle.

Corley measured in at 5-foot-10, 207 pounds at his pro day. The number of teams and wide receivers coaches in attendance at his pro day indicates a significant interest around the league in Corley. He could wind up being a second-round pick during the draft next month.

READ MORE: Giants’ defensive line could be elite in 2024 according to PFF

What could Corley bring to the Giants?

Corley is such an interesting prospect in this year’s class because of his versatility. The 22-year-old has been compared to San Fransisco 49ers All-Pro WR Deebo Samuel and touted as a “YAC machine” for his ability to make plays after the catch. Corley averaged 8.6 yards after the catch per reception in 2023 according to Pro Football Focus.

As a redshirt sophomore in 2022, Corley had his breakout campaign, racking up 101 receptions for 1,295 yards and 11 touchdowns in 14 games. He followed that up with another solid season in 2023, totaling 79 receptions for 984 yards and 11 touchdowns in 12 games.

NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein describes Corley as “a big, physical wideout” with a “sturdy build” and “truck-stick power to break tackles and punish perimeter defenders.” Zierlein ultimately views Corley as a day-two selection and future starter. While Corley is an exciting player with the ball in his hands, Zierlein points out he has room to improve his route-running and ability to make contested catches.

If the Giants were to grab Corley on day two of the draft, they would be adding an element of physicality to their receiving corps that is currently missing. Many NFL teams utilize the screen-passing game to supplement a lack of capable rushing. The Giants could target Corley and scheme plays around him in the short passing game to replicate some of the production that will be lost by RB Saquon Barkley’s departure this offseason.