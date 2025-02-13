Giants selling 10% of team, ownership wont cede any control

Credit: Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The New York Giants‘ primary owners are about to see a significant financial boost, as the team is selling a 10% stake, according to Ben Fischer of the Sports Business Journal.

This move comes after the NFL changed its ownership rules last August, allowing teams to sell up to 10% of their franchise to private equity. With recent valuations placing the Giants’ worth between $7.3 billion and $7.85 billion, the Mara family is set to bring in hundreds of millions in fresh capital.

A Massive Payday for the Mara Family

The Giants’ estimated value makes this deal one of the most lucrative team sales in recent history. According to Fischer’s report, “Recent public estimates of the Giants’ value range from $7.3 billion (Forbes) to $7.85 billion (CNBC). Prior to the Eagles’ LP sale in December, the Eagles ranged from $6.6 billion (Forbes) to $7 billion (CNBC). Sportico’s estimates for both teams were in the middle.”

This puts the Giants in the upper echelon of NFL franchises, and selling 10% means the team will bring in roughly $730-780 million in cash without giving up majority control. It’s a move that aligns with the growing trend of ownership groups taking advantage of the NFL’s relaxed rules on outside investment.

What Does This Mean for the Giants?

This influx of cash gives the Mara family plenty of financial flexibility, whether it’s investing in stadium upgrades, player development, or simply pocketing the money. The sale doesn’t change day-to-day operations, but it does highlight how ownership groups are finding new ways to capitalize on their franchise’s skyrocketing valuations.

The Giants are far from the only team exploring this kind of transaction. With private equity now a viable option, more franchises will likely follow suit, leveraging the league’s growing value while maintaining control of their organization. For the Giants, this sale represents a strategic cash-out at a time when the franchise’s worth has never been higher.