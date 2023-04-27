Giants select CB Deonte Banks with the 24th overall pick in 2023 NFL Draft

Nov 5, 2022; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Maryland Terrapins defensive back Deonte Banks (3) reacts following a play during the third quarter against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants made a last-minute move, trading up one spot with the Jacksonville Jaguars to acquire Maryland cornerback Deonte Banks. In exchange for the extra position, Big Blue relinquished picks 160 and 240, securing one of their top cornerbacks on the draft board.

Standing at 6’1″ and 200 pounds, Banks possesses genuine CB1 potential. Last year, he participated in 12 games in the Big Ten, recording 38 tackles and an interception. NFL.com predicts that Banks will eventually become an above-average starter, boasting the highest-rated athleticism score among the cornerback class at the 2023 NFL Combine. He completed a 4.35 40-yard dash and a 1.49-second 10-yard split.

The Giants scored a gem in Deonte Banks:

Banks is a bona fide perimeter corner with impressive size, strength, and athleticism. He is adept at playing press coverage in a man scheme, which aligns well with Wink Martindale’s defensive system. With extensive experience in various coverages and an ideal frame, Banks is a perfect fit for the Giants, who will likely need to replace Adoree Jackson after his contract expires in 2024.

The objective is to develop Banks as their CB2 for the 2023 season and eventually have him assume the primary role.