Giants seemingly not interested in prized free agent WR

Upon his release from the Arizona Cardinals last month, the New York Giants were immediately named a “best fit” for WR DeAndre Hopkins. HC Brian Daboll said the team would do their “due diligence” when asked about potential interest in Hopkins. However, according to Ralph Vacchiano of Fox Sports, New York is seemingly not interested in signing the prized free-agent wide receiver.

The Giants seem content allowing Hopkins to sign elsewhere in free agency. At 31 years old, Hopkins is potentially entering the twilight years of his career. Despite his age, Hopkins is seeking a lucrative contract surpassing $15 million in guarantees.

According to Vacchiano, the Giants did their “due diligence” on Hopkins. However, a source tells Vacchiano that they are not expected to do much more than that.

Even though Daboll said “anytime there’s someone that’s available as a free agent, I’d say Joe (Schoen, the Giants general manager) and his staff are going to look into it and research it.” According to one team source, they aren’t expected to do much more than that. Ralph Vacchiano of Fox Sports on the Giants’ interest in DeAndre Hopkins

Hopkins was suspended for the first six weeks of the season and spent much of the year catching passes from backup quarterbacks after Kyler Murray went down with a season-ending injury. He still managed to be productive, though, totaling 64 receptions for 717 yards and three touchdowns in nine games this past season.

As the top receiver on the market, many of the league’s playoff contenders are racing to sign Hopkins (including the Kansas City Chiefs). These teams, like the Giants, are lacking a clear-cut No. 1 receiver. However, the argument could be made that New York already has a No. 1 wide receiver on their roster.

Darren Waller may be listed as a tight end, but he is a dynamic talent that lines up frequently in the slot and on the outside. Waller has surpassed 1,000 receiving yards twice in his career. If he stays healthy in 2023, the Giants’ newly acquired star could re-establish himself as one of the premier offensive weapons in the NFL. This would negate Big Blue’s need for a No. 1 receiver like Hopkins.

Ultimately, New York, which has only $3.8 million in salary cap space, is not in a position to spend big money on an aging veteran wide receiver. The former Cardinals star could transform the Giants’ offense. However, adding a 31-year-old Hopkins does not immediately make Big Blue title contenders, but it would immediately cripple them financially. The repercussions of such a signing may not be worth the price tag.