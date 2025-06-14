Giants seemingly have a position battle forming for CB2 job

The New York Giants made massive upgrades to their secondary this offseason, signing cornerback Paulson Adebo and safety Jevon Holland in free agency.

With Adebo stepping in as the Giants’ new CB1, third-year cornerback Deonte Banks is set to step back into a lessened role as CB2.

However, during OTAs this spring, that CB2 job seemed anything but secure for Banks.

Giants had Deonte Banks & Cor’Dale Flott splitting reps as CB2 in OTAs

According to Dan Duggan of The Athletic, Banks and fourth-year cornerback Cor’Dale Flott split second-team reps throughout OTAs.

“Deonte Banks and [Cor’Dale] Flott split reps as the starting outside cornerback opposite Paulson Adebo,” Duggan reported.

“That’s an interesting development coming off of Banks’ disappointing second season. And it’s not as if Banks’ reps were being limited, because he worked with the second-team defense during some periods.”

Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

Banks struggled in the second season of his career after showing flashes of potential as a rookie in 2023.

Initially, it was believed he would step back into that CB2 role that suited him well as a rookie this season following the addition of Adebo. But Flott splitting time in that role during practice could indicate an open competition.

Could Banks’s job be up for grabs?

Flott might be turning a corner as he enters the final season of his rookie contract. He played the best ball of his career last season, totaling career-highs with seven pass breakups, 53 tackles, and two tackles for loss.

He surrendered only 359 yards and one touchdown in coverage. His 89.0 passer rating against was also the lowest of his career.

Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Inversely, Banks struggled in coverage. He surrendered 648 yards and six touchdowns and had a 124.2 passer rating against.

Banks, a former first-round pick, undoubtedly has potential, and the Giants would love to see him take over as the CB2. But coming off a down year, and with Flott coming off a strong year, an open competition for the job makes sense.