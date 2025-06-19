Giants seem to have hidden gem in their secondary waiting to break out

The Giants wrapped up spring football on Wednesday with the conclusion of their mandatory minicamp. As he was throughout OTAs, fourth-year safety Dane Belton was among the top performers at minicamp.

Belton recorded an interception once again during Wednesday’s practice, placing an exclamation point at the end of an excellent spring campaign.

Now entering the fourth season of his career, Belton seems like a hidden gem in the Giants’ crowded defensive backfield, just waiting for the opportunity to break out.

Dane Belton has quietly developed into a quality safety

Throughout his NFL career, Belton has had a nose for the football. He has totaled five interceptions, 11 pass defenses, one forced fumble, and five fumble recoveries, despite never playing more than 42% of defensive snaps in a season.

Credit: Lucas Boland-USA TODAY Sports

Belton has been a rotational piece in the Giants’ defense since he was drafted in the fourth round in 2022. However, the Iowa product has quietly become a valuable member of the unit.

Last season, Belton was on the field for a career-high 459 defensive snaps. This resulted in career-highs with 56 combined tackles and six pass defenses. He also added one interception, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery.

The Giants need to get Belton involved in 2025

Entering 2025, the Giants’ top two safeties are locked in. They spent big to sign Jevón Holland in free agency, pairing him with last year’s second-round pick, Tyler Nubin. The duo of Holland and Nubin will start this season.

But that shouldn’t cause Belton to be overlooked completely. Depth is important in the defensive backfield, as injuries are a frequent occurrence. Belton should see playing time at some point as a result.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

He should also see playing time in different nickel and dime defensive packages. Having three good players at a position that only starts two is a good problem to have. This should allow the Giants to get creative, finding ways to get this young ballhawk on the field.

Belton finished the spring with four interceptions at practice and a handful of pass breakups. As he enters the final season of his rookie contract, Belton seems primed for a breakout. Now, he just needs the opportunity — and he’s earned the right to receive one.