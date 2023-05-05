Giants secured an offensive line steal in the 2nd round

Mar 5, 2023; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Minnesota offensive lineman John Michael Schmitz, Jr. (OL39) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants invested their second-round draft pick in the offensive line, selecting Minnesota center John Michael Schmitz. The selection has been unanimously praised by fans and analysts alike. ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. recently went as far as describing the pick as a “steal” for Big Blue.

Giants got a “steal” in John Michael Schmitz

The Giants were in desperate need of talent at the center position this offseason following the departures of Jon Feliciano and Nick Gates. This left New York with a severe lack of depth and talent in the middle of their offensive line.

Thus, Schmitz was selected in round two to fill this need in what Matt Miller of ESPN described as the “best prospect-to-team fit in the NFL.”

The Giants wasted no time in attacking their needs, and as much as I really liked the Deonte Banks (Maryland CB) and Jalin Hyatt (Tennessee WR) picks on Days 1 and 2, respectively, this one is clear for me. It’s Schmitz, who will be a 10-year starter for New York. He was my No. 2 center and a top-50 prospect, and his tape is a treat to watch. Schmitz has the mirror-and-slide quickness to take away interior bull rushers and the power to open lanes in the run game. I know running back Saquon Barkley is happy about this pick — Schmitz takes great angles as a zone blocker at the second level. Mel Kiper Jr. of ESPN

Schmitz will likely be a day-one starter on the Giants offensive line. He finished the season as PFF’s top-graded center with a 92.3 overall grade. During his time in college, Schmitz also allowed just one sack over nearly 2,500 career snaps, per Jordan Reid of ESPN.

The Giants would have been praised had they selected Schmitz in the first round of the draft. Taking him with the 57th overall selection seemed like a pipe dream. But that dream came true and the New York Giants found themselves a long-term solution to the center position.